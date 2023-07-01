A brief rain shower Saturday afternoon did not deter hundreds of Central Texas residents from making their way to downtown Killeen for the city’s second annual Independence Day Extravaganza.
The rain seemed to provide a bit of respite from the sweltering heat that gripped the area over the past couple of weeks.
Despite the cooler weather, Killeen resident Rodney Meno’s 7-year-old daughter, Luna, powered through a shaved ice treat as the two watched other kids enjoy the free activities — especially the bubble machine.
“She’s having a great time out here; it’s a nice summer activity,” Meno said as the father and daughter watched the other children laugh and dance around as bubbles filled the air.
Dozens of kids also enjoyed other activities, including a mechanical bull, an archery event, inflatable axe throwing and a dunk tank.
“I love that the city does this kind of stuff,” Meno said. “It brings everybody out here — there’s a sense of community. Kids are all running around and having a good time.”
The event spanned a few blocks in downtown Killeen, and organizers sectioned off areas for games and activities, food and drink vendors and general merchandise vendors.
Meno said the Extravaganza and other downtown events were a “great way to utilize all of the space.”
Also enjoying the event were Harker Heights residents Adrian and Andrea Rich, who came with some friends.
“It’s pretty cool; I saw it on Facebook all week,” Adrian Rich said. “It gives you something to do instead of driving to Austin or Round Rock.”
Though not frequent visitors to Killeen, save for maybe the Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge, the Riches said they’ve noticed Killeen’s efforts of getting the community together.
“I’ve seen where they’ve talked in the newspaper where they’re trying to reintroduce downtown and bring more business here, so this is a good start right here.”
Gracing the stage for live entertainment Saturday were rapper/hip hop artist J. Saenz, reggae artist Lady Shacklin, country artist Hayden Baker and Killeen’s own Rose Short, who was a Season 17 finalist on NBC’s “The Voice.”
The night is scheduled to conclude with a 30-minute fireworks display, which was fired off from behind the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center a few miles away.
