COPPERAS COVE — A crowd of hundreds swarmed the Copperas Cove City Park on Saturday, many grabbing a bite to eat at a local food truck or sampling different beverages along the way.
“It’s always nice to have a beer on a nice sunny day; and the shade helps,” said Connor McMahon, who was at the festival with his girlfriend, Julie Brooks.
Brooks said the festival seemed to work with the city’s charm.
“It’s pretty homey,” she said. “It fits the Cove vibe, like it’s not too over the top; it’s kind of small.”
At the festival, family activities dotted the softball fields while general market vendors lined the walkway by the pond. Food trucks were scattered throughout near the softball fields as well.
Copperas Cove resident Paola Liriano said she thought the layout was better and there were more places to sit than before.
“I really enjoy it,” she said of the festival. “It’s something nice to do on the weekends.”
Liriano and her boyfriend, DeQuan Bowman, come to community events in the park from time to time and have lived in Copperas Cove for two years.
When they come, there is one type of food truck they tend to gravitate toward.
“She’s originally from the Dominican Republic, so she likes to drag me to all the Caribbean food trucks,” Bowman said, laughing.
Fittingly, the couple were waiting in line for Caribbean food when they spoke with the Herald.
Copperas Cove’s Spring Festival is a rebranding of sorts of its annual food truck festival that has taken place the last few years.
Saturday’s festival also coincided with the city’s birthday.
Saturday marked 144 years since Copperas Cove was founded as a city in Texas.
The city of Copperas Cove was founded March 25, 1879, as a small ranching community and farming community, with the establishment of the first post office located in an area known today as Ogletree Gap.
Originally, residents filed an application for the post office to be called “Cove,” but it was rejected because a Texas post office already bore that name.
In the mid-1800s, the community was just a small settlement scattered over the ridges and valleys of the area known to Central Texas pioneers as the Five Hills.
During the 1870s, a cattle feeder route to the Chisolm Trail was cut through the region and the community became a logical resting stop for travelers.
The large spring of water serving the area had a distinctive “copperas” taste, which led to the naming of the settlement as Copperas Cove.
Originally, the name was spelled “Coperas,” until it was officially changed to “Copperas” in 1901, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
The population of Copperas Cove grew steadily from the mid-1880s to 1929, when a pre-Great Depression population of 650 had been recorded, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
The population reduced by nearly half in the wake of the Great Depression.
New life came to Copperas Cove when Camp Hood was established nearby during World War II. Since that time, the population has continued to steadily increase. The latest Census figures put the city’s population at 36,670.
That continued increase in residents also meant the city’s physical size expanded. Fort Hood has changed the character of what once had been a small town. With soldiers and their families coming from across the U.S. to live in Copperas Cove — and often remaining after they are discharged from the service — most businesses in the city are now geared to serve those residents.
