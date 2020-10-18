Survivors and attendees gathered on Saturday at Lyons Club park in Killeen for the 7th Annual Breast Cancer 5K Walk, sponsored by the Killeen Branch of the NAACP. Funds raised will go to help support those who are uninsured to receive a free mammogram screening. “It went very well,” said TaNeika Driver-Moultrie of the NAACP, adding that they had received calls by email and Facebook to have the event this year, despite the possibility of it being cancelled due to COVID-19. “At the end of the day we realized why we do it.” By city mandate it was limited to 250 participants, which included the Ellison High School football team and cheerleaders, but over 300 took part from other areas and were linked in by Zoom.
