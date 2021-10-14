Skies look to clear up over the next couple of days after a deluge of rain soaked the Killeen area Wednesday evening.
Rain began to fall hard Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. Rainfall totals in Central Texas ranged from just under an inch to more than 2.5 inches, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Prater.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport reported 2.2 inches of rain Wednesday evening, while Skylark Field in Killeen reported 1.79 inches. As the storms moved east toward Temple, they dropped more rain. Temple’s Draughon-Miller Airport reported over 2.5 inches of rain. The airport in Gatesville recorded a total of 0.99 inches.
Prater said there were multiple factors that led to Wednesday’s deluge.
In part, the storm system was due to remnants of Hurricane Pamela as it moved east after making landfall in Mexico early Wednesday.
Also contributing to the storm system was a surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico from southerly winds, Prater said.
Prater said the National Weather Service had not been made aware of any flooding in the Killeen area. On Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service had issued a flash flood advisory.
Calls for service
Killeen police received four calls for high water — all between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday — Assistant Chief of Police Alex Gearhart said Thursday morning. Along with the calls for high water, KPD also received calls about four traffic collisions between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.
Looking ahead
As the day and week progress, skies should clear, creating sunny or mostly sunny conditions for the next several days.
“Generally, the Killeen area is out of it,” Prater said Thursday morning.
Prater said the greater chances of rain today are in the eastern Bell County, and most rain should be out of the county by late morning or early afternoon.
“Generally, it looks to be dry,” Prater said, adding that there may be a slight chance of rain midway or late through next week.
Things could cool off in the next couple days as well.
“We do have a cold front moving through bringing cooler and dryer air,” Prater said.
Beginning today high temperatures look to be in the 70s. According to the forecast, high temperatures could get as low as 71 on Saturday or as high as 81 on Tuesday.
Low temperatures, which Prater said is her “favorite part,” could dip into the upper-40s on Saturday and Sunday evening.
