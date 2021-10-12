The Killeen-Fort Hood area is expected to feel the remnants of Hurricane Pamela after it makes landfall on the Pacific coast of Mexico early Wednesday morning.
After it travels through Mexico, what is left of the hurricane could bring thunderstorms and moderate showers to Central Texas, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Prater.
“Over all of Bell County, there is a 20 to 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The storms aren’t expected to be heavy but will possibly have strong wind gusts,” she said.
Bell County is currently in a flood watch from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday. “Our main concern is hail and flooding. We are watching for flooding in areas that don’t have good drainage systems like residential areas, street or parks, especially places with rivers, ponds, or other bodies of water nearby,” Prater said.
About half an inch of rain fell in the Killeen area on Sunday night after a cold front pushed through. More rain on Tuesday was accredited to the winds shifting southerly, meaning they brought moisture up from the Gulf in the south.
“We will see the storms through Thursday. it is possible that another storm may develop on Thursday but everything should be on track for a clear weekend,” Prater said.
The high temperatures for the weekend are predicted to be in the 70s while the lows are in the 40s for the first time in the season.
