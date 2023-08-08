Shooting-Ames.jpg

Sarah Jane Ames

A Lampasas County woman is in custody on $500,000 bond in connection with the shooting of her husband at their home Saturday.

Two Lampasas County Sheriff’s deputies and a Kempner police officer were called to a residence in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon about 3 p.m. after a woman who identified herself as Sarah Jane Ames, 32, saying she had shot her husband multiple times, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.