A Lampasas County woman is in custody on $500,000 bond in connection with the shooting of her husband at their home Saturday.
Two Lampasas County Sheriff’s deputies and a Kempner police officer were called to a residence in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon about 3 p.m. after a woman who identified herself as Sarah Jane Ames, 32, saying she had shot her husband multiple times, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Ames called from her home in the 1800 block of County Road 3340 saying the couple had gotten into an argument, which escalated, the statement said.
Ames armed herself with a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol and, allegedly, shot her husband Isaac Fender IV, 38, twice — once in the arm and once in the chest.
According to the release, Fender was able to disarm Ames, taking the weapon away from her and leaving the residence. Fender went to a neighbor’s residence and Ames called 911 to report the incident.
The release said Fender was transported by air ambulance to Scott and White Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was reported to be in stable condition.
Following her arrest, Ames was taken to the sheriff’s office, where she was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Ames was arraigned by Justice of the Peach Camron Brister on a $500,000 bond, according to the release.
Lampasas County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigators Nick Roberts and Wayne Hilgenberg have been assigned to process this ongoing case, the release said.
