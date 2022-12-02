Hustler Hollywood, a new business to Killeen, will host a grand opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday at its store, 2309 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
“The premier romance boutique specializes in increasing the intimacy of a relationship between two people,” according to the Killeen Chamber of Commerce. “They have a variety of products available to purchase whether it’s for couples, individuals, or special occasions.”
