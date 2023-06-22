Killeen ISD announced a new top law enforcement officer for its police department Thursday afternoon. The district selected Lt. Erik Hydorn to succeed Ralph Disher, who is retiring at the end of June, as the department's police chief.
As a lieutenant, Hydorn has managed the department’s operational needs, including the K9 unit, budget, equipment, and has created operational plans for large district events, according to the school district.
A 20-year veteran of the Army, Hydorn deployed to Iraq, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and South Korea.
“While in Iraq, he was responsible for the employment, tactical support, and tracking of the US military and Afghan police force totaling over 13,000 officers across 74 locations in six provinces,” the district said.
While in the Army, Hydorn has been the noncommissioned officer in charge during presidential visits to Fort Cavazos and oversaw the special reaction entry team, participated in counter-narcotic interdiction operations, and planned over 400 joint combat patrols with Iraqi police, according to the district.
Hydorn joined the Killeen Police Department in 2015 and was part of the department’s emergency response team for four years.
Hydorn is a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement instructor and has completed numerous training courses ranging from crisis intervention, active shooter, SWAT, terrorism response, and tactical firearms, the district said.
“I look forward to the continued growth of the department, building strong relationships with our students and community, and protecting our students and staff so they can focus on teaching and learning,” Hydorn said in the district’s news release.
