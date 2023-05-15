Fluid spill

A street sweeper advances along Little Nolan Road an hour after a hydraulic fluid spill Monday morning.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

A portion of Bacon Ranch Road in Killeen was closed for several hours Monday morning after a truck spilled up to 50 gallons of hydraulic fluid on the roadway.

At 7:51 a.m. Monday, the City of Killeen posted an “alert” on their Facebook page about a hydraulic fluid spill on Bacon Ranch Road.

