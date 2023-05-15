A portion of Bacon Ranch Road in Killeen was closed for several hours Monday morning after a truck spilled up to 50 gallons of hydraulic fluid on the roadway.
At 7:51 a.m. Monday, the City of Killeen posted an “alert” on their Facebook page about a hydraulic fluid spill on Bacon Ranch Road.
According to information from the city, a solid waste service vehicle left the city’s fleet yard on Little Nolan Road about 6:30 a.m. but the driver didn’t notice an hydraulic fluid line had burst.
When the vehicle arrived at the first stop, the driver noticed the leak and notified the city’s environmental staff. After assessing the situation, officials decided to close the affected roads during cleanup efforts.
City crews determined the spill was not harmful to residents or businesses in the area, and once the spill had been cleaned up, the roads were opened back up about noon.
According to the city of Killeen, the spill was 40-50 gallons of fluid but was contained on the surface of the street only and did not leak into any drainage reservoir or sewer systems.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, any spill of hydraulic fluid that exceeds 25 gallons must be reported to the TCEQ.
It is not clear whether this is required if the spill is contained and removed.
