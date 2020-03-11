A ceremony at 1 p.m. March 18 will officially designate Interstate 14 as the First Cavalry Division Veterans Highway.
The ceremony will take place near where Interstate 35 and Interstate 14 meet in Belton and will involve the unveiling of a sign, said a news release from the office of state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado.
During the latest legislative session, state legislators passed Senate Bill 2156, which was introduced by state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway. The bill officially changed the name of the highway and authorized signage to be placed at both ends of the interstate, the release said.
“Last session, I was proud to join Representatives Hugh Shine and J.D. Sheffield as a joint sponsor of this bill, which authorized the naming of this highway,” Buckley said in the release. “The First Cavalry Division has a storied history at Fort Hood and in the defense of freedom around the globe. I am proud to see this honor bestowed upon those who have served and the communities that support them.”
