The closures of two westbound lanes at Interstate 14 will be extended, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The closure affects the westbound lanes between Knight’s Way in Harker Heights to Trimmier Road in Killeen overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day, weather permitting through Friday, Sept. 15.
The Texas Department of Transportation will be performing road work during this time, part of an ongoing effort to add pedestrian barriers to the median of Interstate 14 from Willow Springs to Knights Way and FM 2410.
Trucks will be moving in and out of the highway during this time.
The earthbound shoulder will also be closed between Sept. 13 and Sept. 16 from Trimmier Road to Rosewood Drive for the same project.
The entire $4.5 million project to add the barriers in the city is expected to last through next summer.
