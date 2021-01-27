I-14 lanes to close overnight into Friday in Heights

Beginning Thursday, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the inside eastbound mainlane on I-14 between Modoc Drive and Helms Way in Harker Heights. The on-ramp to Modoc Drive will also be closed, according to a news release.
This closure will be active overnight from 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. on Friday.
TxDOT’s contractors will perform various lane closures along I-14 as crews continue to work on the I-14 expansion project in Bell County.
Additionally, TxDOT will close the Main Street intersection under the interstate in Nolanville beginning Thursday, according to a news release. The closure will be active from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning, and will allow crews to safely remove bridge overhangs.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to use caution when approaching work zones, eliminate all distractions when driving, and watch for construction equipment and personnel.
Waco District updates and information posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.