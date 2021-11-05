The Waco District for the Texas Department of Transportation will perform a full interstate closure on I-14 in Harker Heights beginning Monday, according to a news release Friday.
"Crews will be closing all westbound main lanes on I-14 from Indian Trail to FM 2410 starting Monday night at 7 p.m," Public Information Officer Jake Smith said.
The FM 2410 bridge will also be closed during the closure.
Westbound traffic on I-14 will be directed to exit Indian Trail (exit 289) and continue to the frontage road. North and southbound traffic on FM 2410 will be directed to the frontage road.
"These closures will allow crews to safely perform bridge panel installation," Smith said.
This closure and work will occur from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly starting Monday night through next Wednesday morning.
FM 2410
Next Wednesday night, crews will close all eastbound main lanes from FM 2410 to Indian Trail and the FM 2410 bridge. Main lane traffic will be directed to exit FM 2410 (exit 288). FM 2410 bridge traffic will be directed to the frontage road. This work will begin Wednesday night at 7 p.m. through Thursday morning. This work will continue Thursday night at 7 p.m., and conclude Friday morning, weather permitting.
This work is part of TxDOT’s ongoing construction of a new west to east turnaround bridge at FM 2410, the release said.
"Note that schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress," Smith said. "TxDOT encourages all motorists to be safe and drive smart in work zones: slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions, and watch for road crews."
