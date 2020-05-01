Work continues on the project to widen Interstate 14 between Indian Trail in Harker Heights and Farm-to-Market 2410 in Belton. The work is part of a Texas Department of Transportation project to add an additional lane to both directions of traffic.
The current stretch of road is Phase 2 of a three-phase project. The current 7-mile stretch of expansion should be complete in fall 2021.
TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said Phase 2 is on track for an on-time completion.
J.D. Abrams LP of Austin is in charge of the project which is estimated to cost around $90 million in total.
“The combined three projects, based on cost, is roughly 20% complete,” Smith said via email.
The entire project should be complete by fall 2022, weather permitting, he said.
