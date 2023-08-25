Officials will be closing two left hand lanes on westbound Interstate 14 so the Texas Department of Transportation can perform road work, according to a Killeen news release.
These closures will occur between Sunday, Aug. 27, to Friday, Sept 1. Trucks will be moving in and out of the highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.