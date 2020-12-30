I-14 widening project continues

Work which began two years ago continues on the Interstate 14 widening project though Bell County as 2021 is set to begin.
On Oct. 14, the Texas Department of Transportation began the third and final phase of the I-14 expansion project, stretching from Harker Heights to Belton. Specifically, this phase spans from FM 2410 in west Belton to I-35.
When complete, Interstate 14 will have three lanes in each direction from Belton to Copperas Cove.
Phase 1 of the project began in April 2018 and was completed in the spring 2019, with Big Creek Construction, LTD., of Hewitt, as the contractor. Phase 2, which is continuing, began September of 2019, and the contractor for that phase is Austin-based JD Abrams.
Phase 2 spans from Indian Trail in Harker Heights to FM 2410 in Belton.
“Based on the most recent schedule, phase 2 is projected to be completed in late 2021, weather permitting,” TxDOT spokesperson Jake Smith said. “The entire project itself is still on schedule to complete in 2023, weather permitting.”
Smith added that the following tasks remain for phase 2: Final paving, striping of the final driving surface, the widening and intersection improvements at the interchanges, and on and off ramp improvements, primarily consisting of construction of new ramps.
Smith said that the contractor for phase 3, James Construction, has been working on the following aspects of the project:
Widening of mainline bridges over Nolan Creek East and West, and over cross streets.
Construction of lowered sections of main line sub grade, base and paving under cross streets.
Construction of sub grade, base and paving for widened sections throughout the project limits.
Construction of permanent concrete barrier rail.
“All of these items are still in progress but significant amounts of each have been completed,” Smith said by email.
