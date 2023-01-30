More than a month after Bell County commissioners unanimously agreed to sue Killeen over the city’s adoption of Proposition A, Mayor Debbie Nash-King said she has not seen the lawsuit.
“I have not been served,” she said on Monday.
On Dec. 22, Commissioners Bobby Whitson, John Driver, Bill Schumann and Russell Schneider met in executive session for an hour before authorizing District Attorney Henry Garza and County Attorney Jim Nichols to sue one of its own cities over Proposition A — the voter-approved ordinance that decriminalizes misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
County Judge David Blackburn joined the meeting remotely, and Schumann chaired the meeting.
“Basically, the discussion was going on in consideration of the ordinance that had been passed by the City Council of Killeen and the actions of the result of that particular vote,” Garza told the Herald following the meeting in December. “What you saw ... was really the beginning of getting this particular question before a court: What is the effect of a local municipal ordinance when it comes into conflict with state law?”
None of the other Texas cities where decriminalization initiatives have been approved — Elgin, Denton, San Marcos and Austin — has faced litigation. But in San Marcos, Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau has asked for the Texas attorney general’s opinion on that city’s decriminalization ordinance.
Opponents of Proposition A, including Garza, say it conflicts with state law — where low amounts of marijuana is still a misdemeanor — and therefore should not be allowed in individual cities.
Nichols told the Herald on Monday that he plans to file the suit “within a week or two” but declined to comment further.
The suit
“The Bell County attorney is authorized to file suit against the city of Killeen and its agents to enforce Texas Local Government Code section 370.003 by seeking declaratory relief in district court against the city of Killeen’s actions as unconstitutional; and seeking injunctive relief in district court against the city of Killeen from enforcing either the special order or ordinance; and seeking injunctive relief against the city of Killeen from punishing police officers for enforcing marijuana laws under the Health and Safety Code, Penal Code, and Code of Criminal Procedure,” according to the authorization.
The decision allows Nichols to seek declaratory relief “authorizing peace officers licensed by the state of Texas to fully enforce marijuana laws as it is their duty to prevent and suppress crime under Section 2.13 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.”
Killeen residents on Nov. 8 approved Proposition A with 69% of the vote. Then, on Dec. 6, council members in a 4-3 vote, amended Proposition A by removing Section 22-83, which prevents Killeen police from using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure.
On Nov. 10, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble issued “special order 22-07” to officers, essentially putting Proposition A in effect before election results were canvassed two weeks later.
“No arrests will be made for misdemeanor possession of marijuana,” according to Kimble’s order. “In lieu of a marijuana arrest, officers will not arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia or drug residue.”
Furthermore, consistent with the initiative ordinance that led to the approval of Proposition A on Nov. 8, “city funds and city employees are prohibited from requesting, conducting or obtaining testing for THC. The odor of marijuana or hemp shall not be considered for probable cause for any search or seizure.”
Four days later, Garza sent a letter to Kimble asking him to rescind the order.
“You instruct your employees, among other things, not to make arrests for the possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana nor to consider the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for any search and seizure,” Garza wrote. “I am writing to respectfully request that you rescind this order.”
A two-week moratorium issued by the City Council on Nov. 22 made null Kimble’s special order and made ineffective Proposition A until Dec. 6, when the City Council amended the ordinance.
It requires that “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances,” including the investigation of a “felony-level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority.”
The ordinance also includes a prohibition against using city funds or personnel to conduct THC testing, issuing citations for possession of drug residue or drug paraphernalia in lie of a marijuana possession charge. That language remains unchanged, as does a provision that allows Killeen police officers who violate the ordinance to be disciplined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.