By 2 p.m. Saturday, about 500 people had come through the Celebrate Killeen Festival in downtown Killeen, and organizers were pleased with the turnout.
The annual festival was scheduled for Thursday through Saturday; however, Friday’s events were canceled due to weather.
Celebrate Killeen had a variety of different vendors, music artists and activities.
Rides for children were all over the area, including a barrel ride, mini rollercoaster, train ride and more.
As for the dancing, the acts for Saturdays event included Bolton Serunjogi, the Lara Latin band and others, including hip-hop artist YelloPain, Saturday night’s headliner.
These acts thanked people for coming out to watch them perform but also interacted with the audience in a fun way.
Among the entertainers was DJ Sprad, who has been DJ-ing since the late 90s and was very excited to join Killeen in making sure the music and sound quality was going smoothly.
“Between performances I play music, if someone is performing and they have a track, I play their music for them.” Sprad told the Herald.
There were plenty of different food trucks around the festival; foods ranging from barbecue to Korean to beverage specialties and more.
Little Jamaica owner Joselle Lewis was excited to get to showcase her cultural food for the event.
“I love it,” she said. “I try to come down to (festivals) as much as possible. I usually get the emails to see when we can come down and vend, I make it a priority.”
Other vendors included professionals in dental hygiene, cultural clothing booths, arts and crafts and others. These vendors got the opportunity to expand their small businesses and help the community in one way or another.
“I do braids, I do locks, and I also cut hair,” Noruona Brook, employee at Yahweh Beauty Academy said. “So far, it’s pretty fun. I had a lot of people come up to me. I walked around there’s a lot of food, a lot of good people selling good things.”
The atmosphere was filled with laughter, dancing and talking. Fancy cars were also on show, with a lot of people getting photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.