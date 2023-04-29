By 2 p.m. Saturday, about 500 people had come through the Celebrate Killeen Festival in downtown Killeen, and organizers were pleased with the turnout.

The annual festival was scheduled for Thursday through Saturday; however, Friday’s events were canceled due to weather.

IMG_8523.JPG

Military tank displayed in the middle of Celebrate Killeen festival.
IMG_8525.JPG

Singer Bolton Serunjogi preforming for Celebrate Killeen audience.
IMG_8526.JPG

Plushie stand displayed at Celebrate Killeen

