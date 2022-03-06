As one local mother ends her six-year-long struggle with the Killeen Independent School District for special education services for her child, a military spouse based at Fort Hood is just getting started.
“I’m so overwhelmed and stressed because I never thought I’d have to fight this hard,” said Fort Hood resident Briana Greene.
Greene, her husband Sgt. Everett Greene III, and their five children were transferred to Fort Hood 15 months ago from their last assignment in Baumholder, Germany.
“Texas is supposed to be one of the states where we can get a plethora of services, but that’s not the case here,” she said.
A long-time Killeen special education advocate, and U.S. Army veteran, Stephania Williams told the Herald Fort Hood needs to get involved as the problem with Killeen ISD’s special education department has been ongoing for three decades.
GARVIN
Angela Garvin, of Killeen, moved to the area with her U.S. Army veteran spouse after the couple was awarded a free Killeen home from the Military Warrior Support Foundation in November of 2015. In 2015, Garvin told the Herald she looked forward to starting a new life for her family in their new “forever home” in Killeen.
Now, Garvin said she can’t wait to move after a six-year-long struggle with KISD for special education services.
“We only had to stay here three years, we’ve been here six,” she said. “We did our time.”
One of Garvin’s three boys, Marcus, was diagnosed with a seizure disorder, developmental delays, and cerebral palsy — all disabilities which required specific educational services to help him progress in school.
In 2017, Garvin was one of dozens of parents who drove to Austin to testify about the state’s special education services, or lack thereof, on behalf of her children. Garvin’s experience with KISD was featured by the Houston Chronicle, Austin American Statesman and the Texas Tribune in 2017 and 2018, but she said coverage of the topic has since dropped off.
In 2018, the Department of Education found Texas had illegally denied special education services to thousands of students with diagnosed disabilities.
After some initial difficulties with KISD, Garvin said Marcus’ final elementary placement in a “Castle” program at Cavazos Elementary School in Nolanville was “awesome,” but that all changed this school year when he moved to a “Castle II” program at Charles Patterson Middle School.
“It was a joke; it’s such a joke,” she said. “All he was doing was playing on his iPad every day and watching a movie on Fridays.”
After Garvin questioned Marcus’ first nine weeks progress report, she said she noticed a change in the way she and Marcus were treated.
“Everything changed,” she said. “It was just immediately as soon as I questioned that progress report, it was complete retaliation. The teacher wouldn’t talk to me; the aide was the only one who would come out and say anything.”
In January, Garvin said she finally had enough.
“I had been very understanding in my emails, I understand we’re in a pandemic, I understand we’re short staffed, however, that doesn’t mean you can blow my son’s education off,” she said.
After Garvin removed Marcus from KISD, opting to homeschool until the family moves this summer, she said a friend told her “it takes guts to stand up and fight.”
“I was like, ‘Yeah, at what cost,’” she said. “To do this every year for him to only keep falling behind? You can only fight for so long.”
The mother said she considered filing a complaint with the Texas Education Agency, but after seeing what happened to another local military spouse, Stephanie Moody, she’s not sure what she’ll do.
“Look at Stephanie’s case, they (TEA) agreed with her complaint and then they (TEA) turned around and said, ‘Screw you,’” she said.
After fighting KISD for the better part of a decade, Moody said she and her family moved to Belton ISD last spring where her two children are now receiving the special education services they need to address their individual disabilities. Moody, wife of a Purple Heart recipient who deployed eight times while she fought KISD for services at home, is now suing the Texas Education Agency and KISD in federal court.
GREENE
When Briana Greene and her family moved from Germany to Fort Hood 15 months ago, she said she was looking forward to going back to school.
Now, the mother says she’s had to put her education, and health concerns, on the back-burner as she puts all of her energy into advocating for her four children at KISD Fort Hood schools.
“I’m spending my days researching special needs, educational services, laws — I’m stressed,” she said. “There are some days my husband will say, ‘Come out of the zone,’ because I feel like I’m always in a constant state of fighting. We know there’s something going on with our oldest child at KISD and we have to get it under control before (the child) goes out into the real world.”
Greene said her child recently received an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), but the accommodations in place aren’t helping.
“I felt like these people hustled us like a used car salesman,” she said.
Her oldest at KISD is a student at Audie Murphy Middle School at Fort Hood. Greene said she has three younger children who attend Meadows Elementary School at Fort Hood, who are also experiencing varying difficulties receiving special education services.
“My frustration lies with the district administration,” she said.
Greene and her husband are seriously considering what their next step should be — to stay at Fort Hood and fight for educational services for their children or leave.
“The Army says this is the best place for our family and I’m like y’all need to come over here, put your kids here, and see what’s going on,” she said. “I’ve researched what happens to special education kids who don’t get services. We’re an African American family, there are a lot of kids that don’t get services who end up in trouble, in drugs, in teenage pregnancy, or the school-to-prison pipeline.”
Greene said she wants the district to allocate more resources to special education students.
In a 2016 audit of KISD’s special education department, KISD was cited for spending less than the state average on special education students. The KISD school board recently approved another audit of the special education department.
“We’re here because of the military, KISD receives federal Impact Aid money because my children are military dependents,” she said. “How dare they receive extra money from the government and still tell me my kid cannot be evaluated or doesn’t need the extra help. I don’t feel like I’m being a bully parent, I’m asking them to do their job.”
WILLIAMS
Williams, the special education advocate, said she receives an average of 10 calls a week from parents and guardians asking for help with their children with disabilities.
Williams said the problems with KISD’s special education department are deep-rooted and have been ongoing since she started advocating for her three children with disabilities in the early ‘90s.
“I actually started advocating at KISD for the fact that they used to have lock boxes, stand-up boxes with Plexiglas windows in them, where they would take a padlock and lock kids up for bad behavior,” Williams said. “We advocated to get those locked boxes out of there. Then they started refusing food to kids, they called it ‘Delay of food,’ so we advocated for the delay of food to not take place anymore either.”
Williams and her husband are both U.S. Army veterans who chose to make Killeen their home after being stationed at Fort Hood.
For the past three decades, Williams said she has witnessed countless military families struggle to attain services for their children through KISD’s special education department.
“Anytime a family came to the district with a great IEP, KISD pretty much stripped them of all their services,” she said.
“I had a couple come in from Hawaii with two hours of speech services and by the time KISD had finished with that family, it was dwindled down to 20 minutes a week,” she said.
Williams said special education is a problem at public schools across Texas, but at KISD it’s worse.
“All these children are looking for us as adults to help them but the majority of adults don’t have the actual knowledge to help them so they end up impairing them more,” she said. “When you look at the children getting arrested, who I know for a fact have a disability, and you haven’t helped them since elementary school and now they’re in high school, and you’re watching them enter the school to prison pipeline. It’s awful.”
The advocate said legislative change needs to happen at the state level and suggested it is time for Fort Hood’s leadership to get involved.
“Many concerns out there are falling on deaf ears,” she said. “The Garrison Commander needs to get involved. Fort Hood is oblivious, they pretty much believe in whatever the district is doing.”
A request for comment from Fort Hood Thursday was returned with the following response.
“Lauren, thank you for your interest in the soldiers of Fort Hood,” Fort Hood’s emailed response said. “Issues involving KISD should be referred to Taina Maya (KISD’s spokeswoman). You can email her at taina.maya@kisd.org or call her (254) 336-0174. Our soldier’s and there families are part of the Killeen community and we are always willing to work with our community partners.”
Maya previously told the Herald on Feb. 25, “Parents are encouraged to follow our dispute resolution process and reach out to us directly if they feel their child’s needs are not being met. Killeen ISD continues to afford students a free and appropriate public education.”
