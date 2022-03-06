Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Cloudy and windy this morning, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 42F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.