First timers and experienced riders alike came out to the Vive Les Arts parking lot Sunday to take the last part of their motorcycle safety endorsement test.
“There used to be 27 people that offered this class but now there is only four since COVID,” Joshua Grinder of Waco, a rider for a little over 20 years said while he waited along with the other riders in the class as instructor Joel Leaver set up the test in the parking lot.
Both Joshua and his wife, Rebecca, are new to the state of Texas and came out to Killeen so both of them could receive their safety endorsement.
Rebecca is a first-time rider and wanted to begin riding so she could experience the countryside of Texas.
Other first-time riders in attendence included Marc Freeman and Yolanda Guzman.
“Haven’t fell down yet so that’s good,” Freeman said as the group laughed.
Instructor Leaver with Texas Motor Sports has been teaching and testing people for a little over 15 years and it’s clear that he enjoys teaching people.
“I have a great time doing it, that’s for sure,” Leaver said.
After thirty minutes of navigating through small traffic cones, properly stopping their bikes and safely making a turn, students passed with flying colors.
“Definitely a lot more easier than what I expected but then again, we drove over 16 miles in the parking lot yesterday,” Rebecca said.
The riders and the instructor could not be happier with the results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.