H-E-B has voluntarily issued an all-store recall for its half-gallon Creamy Creations light mint chocolate chip ice cream due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label, according to the grocery store.
According to the company’s news release, all affected products have been removed from store shelves and no illnesses have been reported. Customers may return the item to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund, the company said.
