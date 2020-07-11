Whether it was a sprained ankle or a pulled muscle — for the longest time, ice was the go-to therapy to treat sports-related injuries and general aches.
The traditional approach was 20 minutes on, 20 minutes off, and often performed in combination with the so-called RICE protocol.
RICE stood for rest, ice, compression and elevation and was commonly known as a proper treatment for both acute and chronic sports injuries. But new research suggests otherwise.
“Literature is now saying ice actually delays healing and recovery by inhibiting the body’s natural inflammatory response needed to initiate healing,” said Dr. Alex Barrero, medical director of emergency medicine for AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen.
He tells his patients to remember this general rule: Heat promotes blood flow, while cold restricts it.
Heat is a great way to warm up cold tendons, joints and stiff muscles before a workout. Since heat causes blood vessels to open up, it allows more blood into the specific area and provides additional oxygen to treated muscles.
A heating pad is also ideal for patients who suffer from chronic problems such as tendonitis. The treatment loosens up stiff scar tissue and helps to avoid exercising with cold muscles.
While there is no recommended time frame for applying heat, it is best to listen to your body. Once it feels warm, it is ready to go and work out.
Since heat improves circulation and oxygen flow, it can also be applied after a workout to prevent muscle soreness.
While muscles and body parts benefit from heat when they need to loosen up, heat pads are not ideal for treating injuries.
If you experience minor injuries such as sprains, groin pull or hamstring strain, ice packs are the way to go. Cold therapy, also known as cryotherapy, is best immediately after an acute injury. Since it causes blood vessels to constrict, it restricts excess blood flow and brings down the swelling.
Cold can also numb the pain you might be feeling and prevent you from having to reach to pain killers.
“If ice makes you feel better and ‘numbs the pain’ temporarily, I say do what you feel helps the pain, but just remember to limit time ice applied to 10-minute intervals a few times a day,” Barrero said.
An ice pack can also help reduce inflammation and muscle soreness after an intense workout. However, ice is not ideal for long-term treatments.
“Heating pads can be applied to injuries that are chronic, meaning lasting longer than a few weeks and are shown to provide relief for patients,” he said.
Barrero also explained that resting for an extended period is not always the best thing to do after a minor injury.
“New research is showing us that rest should actually be replaced with movement,” he said. “I tell patients they really need to take a day or two off after an injury, but they’ll need to ‘give it the business and move it around’ the following days after to ensure recovering mobility and decreasing pain in the long run.”
He suggested to start with light strength and agility exercises right away and slowly ease back to full participation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.