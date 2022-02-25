After a day of school closures, freezing rain and car accidents, the Killeen-Fort Hood area will likely see winter weather conditions improve by this afternoon. Killeen and other area school districts reopened at normal times this morning.
A winter storm brought snow and ice Thursday to an 1,800 mile-wide portion of the United States stretching from Texas to the East Coast. However, in the Killeen-Fort Hood area, residents mainly experienced light freezing rain with an occasional, rare snow flurry.
In east Austin, on the other hand, according to multiple media outlets, some Austinites reportedly received enough snow to turn their lawns white.
With the freezing rain came road hazards in the Killeen area, especially on bridges and overpasses that had yet to close, causing some cars to lose traction Thursday.
According to the Killeen Police Department, KPD officers responded to 36 calls for service in reference to car crashes between midnight and 3 p.m. Thursday.
Copperas Cove Police Department spokeswoman Krystal Baker told the Herald CCPD officers responded to 30 weather-related calls for service mainly Thursday morning, 12 of which were accidents.
The icy roads caused Killeen and Copperas Cove school districts to cancel classes all day Thursday, after originally calling for a two-hour delayed start.
Forecast
National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Garcia said the freezing rain residents experienced Thursday would be over by Friday, but motorists should remain cautious regardless.
Garcia said winter weather conditions in the Killeen area improved Thursday afternoon.
However, Garcia said motorists should remain cautious as precipitation left on the roads could still be icy this morning.
“If (residents) have to go out on the roadways, drive with caution and allow yourself extra time,” she said. “The roads are slick out there.”
Thursday’s high temperature was 32 degrees with a low of 26 overnight. Today is forecast to have a high of 44 degrees, with temperatures in the upper 20s this morning.
School closures
As of Friday morning, the only school to announce a Friday closure was Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
After being closed all day Thursday, Killeen and Copperas Cove Independent School Districts plan to open as normal today, according to the latest updates from the districts Thursday evening.
Central Texas College’s central and Fort Hood campuses were closed Thursday but officials had not notified students and staff of alternate Friday plans as of Thursday evening.
Harker Heights
The city of Harker Heights announced its city offices would be closed Thursday; however no update was available regarding Friday hours. In light of freezing rain and dangerous road conditions Thursday, Harker Heights officials said trash pickup Thursday and Friday would be delayed a day.
“Waste Management will not run the solid waste service today,” the city said in a Facebook post Thursday. “Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday. Friday’s route will be picked up on Saturday and Saturday’s route will also be picked up on Saturday. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
For those needing to seek shelter from the winter weather, Harker Heights has a warming center available, although the city has not publicized its location. Individuals in need of a warming center may contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400, then select Option #1.
Killeen
City of Killeen employees were called in to work at 10 a.m., in freezing rain, as Killeen offices opened two hours late Thursday because of the weather.
Killeen officials announced the closure of the North W.S. Young bridge because of “icy and slick” conditions Thursday morning.
“There are also a few low spots that require treatment,” the city said in a news release Thursday. “Emergency officials ask citizens to avoid the roads until temperatures are above freezing, if possible. Those who must travel are asked to use caution and give themselves extra time to get to their destination.”
All city trash routes are expected to run as scheduled this week, but some may experience delays, according to the release.
Three people experiencing homelessness were seen on streets during the day Thursday in north Killeen shrouded in blankets trying to stay warm in sub-freezing winter weather.
Killeen had a warming shelter open Thursday night and will have one tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Moss Rose Center, 1103 East Avenue E in Killeen. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. to those in the center at the time. If no one is using the service by 11:30 p.m. each day, city officials said the warming center will close.
Copperas Cove
By Thursday afternoon, the Copperas Cove Police Department had announced two street closures — Hillside Street and Freedom Lane — due to ice accumulations.
“The city roads are passable for the most part, however, there are some slick spots to watch out for,” CCPD posted on social media Thursday. “The main areas of concern are on the bypass, overpasses, and bridges! Those areas are covered in ice, particularly the areas coming into the city limits. PLEASE slow down and take your time! Stay safe and warm!”
