Update 8:29 a.m.: About 25 households were without power in Killeen, according to the Oncor power outage online map. The expected restoration time is 10 a.m. today.
Killeen area residents will continue to face icy road conditions today as the area continues to rebound from the remnants of Winter Storm Landon.
“Impact should linger into tomorrow (Friday) because temperatures will likely remain near or below freezing,” National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes said. “The sun may come out for a bit tomorrow and that may help a bit with some partial melting, but anything that melts and stays on the road will just re-freeze overnight Friday night.”
Area schools and government offices, including Fort Hood, were closed Thursday and again today due to the winter weather.
Government offices and municipal buildings in Harker Heights will remain closed as well, city spokesman Jerry Bark said Thursday afternoon. Residential trash collection is suspended until Monday. However, all emergency services in Harker Heights will operate without interruptions.
The winter storm warning expired Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn said the wind chills in the area were forecast to be zero degrees overnight Thursday and about 4 or 5 degrees Friday night.
“It’s just going to be cold and cloudy,” Dunn said Thursday evening.
Regarding the ice seen on area roads, he said, “That’s not going to go anywhere overnight.”
Temperatures today are expected to reach a high of 32 degrees, he said, but will fall back down into the mid-teens overnight into Saturday.
“Anything slushy or watery out there right now will freeze tonight (Thursday night),” he said. “You should get into some clearing by afternoon — and hopefully start the melting process. If the roads are wet or slushy they’ll refreeze again tomorrow (Friday) night.”
Saturday’s high will be in the lower 40s, he said, but Saturday morning will be about 15 degrees.
Power outages
As of around 5 p.m. Thursday, there were about 630 customers without power in southern Killeen with expected restoration time of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Oncor power outage map. To view the map visit https://stormcenter.oncor.com/.
There were eight customers affected by power outages in the Copperas Cove area, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Oncor map.
This is a stark difference from Winter Storm Uri in 2021 when tens of thousands of people were without power.
To report a power outage to Oncor call 888-313-4747.
Roads
Killeen Police Department Officer Burleson posted a Facebook Live video to the social media network just before 9 a.m. Thursday to alert motorists of dangerous conditions Thursday morning.
“The roads are getting worse by the second,” Burleson said. “There’s quite a bit of ice on the road and also a mix of slush.”
Burleson asked drivers to be cautious if they must leave home.
“So if you have to drive out here, make sure you drive with extreme caution, be safe and be extremely patient,” he said. “For those of you who have to work this morning, make sure you give yourself enough time to get to work.”
The police officer reminded residents to protect themselves from would-be car thieves Thursday.
“If you go to the store for any reason and you’re in the car by yourself, do not leave your car running and go inside the store. That’s how you get your car stolen.”
The North W.S. Young bridge was closed Thursday and will remain closed today due to “icing”, officials said in a news release Thursday.
“There have been several vehicle spin-outs on the slick roads and about a dozen traffic accidents, but there have been no reports of major issues during this winter weather event,” the news release said.
In Coryell County, the Copperas Cove Police Department announced a number of street closures on Facebook Thursday afternoon. The department said the roads were closed due to “hazardous travel conditions.” As icy conditions are expected to continue through Saturday, these Copperas Cove roads may continue to be problem areas today.
- Ash Street
- Mueller Street
- Pecan Cove Drive
- Ogletree Pass
- Veterans Avenue
- Mountain Avenue
Warming shelters
Those seeking a warm place to take a break from the frigid weather can visit area warming shelters.
The city of Copperas Cove announced Thursday morning the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B in Copperas Cove, is open “until further notice” to provide shelter from Winter Storm Landon. Cove said pets are welcome as well but they must be leashed or kenneled.
The city of Killeen has a warming center open only during nighttime hours Friday and Saturday. The center locations and hours are as follows:
- Friday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., Moss Rose Center, 1103 E Ave. E; dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard
Killeen also opened a warming center on Wednesday and Thursday nights. If no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m. then it will close at that time, according to a news release Wednesday.
Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski explained the reasoning behind Killeen’s limited shelter hours during prolonged sub-freezing temperatures experienced during the winter storm.
“Unfortunately, our warming centers are only set up to offer temporary relief from the cold environment for our community members in need,” Kubinski said in a statement to the Herald. “During the day, there are transient services in the downtown area that assist with daily feeding, temporary shelter, clothing and other needs. Many of the smaller businesses such as gas stations and convenient stores, also happily allow community members to seek shelter during cold environment days.”
Kubinski said COVID-19 was partially to blame for the limited hours as city staff need the time to clean the facility “thoroughly” to adhere to COVID-19 hygiene standards.
The sub-freezing temperatures forecast to continue can cause hypothermia with prolonged exposure to the elements, according to a warning from the National Weather Service.
