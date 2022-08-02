In just over three weeks, the property of one of Killeen’s most iconic downtown businesses will be up for auction.
“After 83 years in business and multiple locations serving active-duty military personnel and civilians, Tharpe’s Boot & Shoe Repair are closing their doors,” reads the auction listing at williamsauction.com/Tharpes. “Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of history.”
Tharpe’s opened in 1954, and closed in February of 2022.
The auction, which will take place on-site and online at 4 p.m. on Aug. 25, will be run by Tulsa-based Williams & Williams real estate auctioneers in conjunction with ULTD LLC real estate brokerage of Texas. According to a news release regarding the auction, musicians such as Freddy Fender, Willie Nelson and Mel Tillis were regular customers, while George Straight left the business a signed autograph after a shoe shine.
The single-story, one bathroom building situated at 421 North Gray Street, finds itself near the former site of the First National Bank headquarters in downtown Killeen. It consists of approximately 2,125 square feet and features a “quaint” courtyard behind the building’s anterior workspace.
The location’s “antique contents,” which include a 1990’s Coca-Cola vending machine, a motorized bicycle and a non-functional 1964 Ford Thunderbird will also be on the auction block. Those fighting for the Thunderbird will need to be on time, as it is included in “lot 1” of the auction. The auction has total of 23 lots, with the building being auctioned separately.
A full list of personal property to be auctioned may be found on the auctioneer’s website.
Pre-auction offers are available and encouraged by the auctioneer, who says they are “the only chance to ensure you can buy the building and all personal property together.” A public inspection will be held on Friday and on Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon.
“For generations, this little building as been the go-to location for shoe and boot repair, not to mention the thousands of military personnel at nearby Fort Hood,” said Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President at Williams & Williams. “It’s a very well known, well recognized building in an area of downtown Killeen where revitalization has brought new life into these historic buildings.”
No registration is necessary to take part in the physical auction, though participants will need to bring a photo ID. The high bidder will be required to sign a purchase agreement immediately after the auction and make a 10% down payment. Online auctioneers will be required to pay a $199 electronic convenience fee.
For more information, interested parties can call 800-801-8003.
