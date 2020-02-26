Plans for Fort Hood soldiers who could have been exposed to coronavirus while in South Korea is still unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.
Soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, are still in South Korea while they transfer their rotational brigade responsibilities to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, from Fort Riley, Kansas.
On Sunday, approximately 200 3rd Brigade soldiers returned home. According to a III Corps spokesman, current estimates are that the virus is only present in the south of the country, in the vicinity of Daegu, and not near where the soldiers were located.
Lt. Col. Steven Lamb said, based on available data and an assessment of the redeploying soldiers and their mission, Fort Hood will take every necessary precaution for the returned troops’ and their families’ health and are monitoring them closely. No decision has been made to quarantine anyone at this time, he said.
“(The) 3rd brigade soldiers operated under the direction of (U.S. Forces Korea) in the vicinity of camps Casey and Humphreys, both of which were locations further to the north,” Lamb said. “However, the command is ensuring that soldiers understand not only the symptoms and how to seek help if necessary, but also basic mitigation strategies to prevent the spread of any illness.”
On Monday evening, U.S. Forces Korea released information that the widow of a soldier living in Daegu, South Korea, had tested positive for coronavirus and had visited one of the local military exchanges.
Department of the Army public affairs has told the Herald that 8th Army — which is in charge of U.S. forces in South Korea — is working to find out whether there will be a delay in the 3rd Brigade soldiers’ ability to return to Fort Hood.
