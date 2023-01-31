Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Sunday in the 500 block of Powell Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Heather Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
City warrant for KPD was reported at 9:52 a.m. in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 11:13 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:26 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 4:10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Gilmer Street.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 4:14 p.m. Sunday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North 10th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Westover Drive.
Theft of a motorcycle was reported at 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Norton Drive.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 7:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Root Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Shoemaker Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Zephyr Road.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 6300 block of Mustang Creek Road.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 1:28 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 4:17 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 7:31 a.m. Monday in the area of Duncan Avenue and Massey Street.
An assault was reported at 8:15 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 6100 block of Cordillera Drive.
Forgery was reported at 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 3:02 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:17 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Abigail Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Deek Drive.
Possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:49 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:43 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Houston Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:28 p.m. Monday in the area of East Sprott Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:55 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:18 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, warrants for fireworks in city limits was reported at 2:29 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Main Street.
An indecent assault was reported at 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault of a family member was reported at 11:26 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest on warrant for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:14 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Duty on striking highway fixture/landscaping was reported at 11:44 a.m. Monday in the area of Rodney Avenue and Laura Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 12:24 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:03 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An assault causing reported at 2:03 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 1:59 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Indian Camp Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:11 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 6:44 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Washington Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:13 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An assault was reported at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
An arrest for warrants for driving with invalid license, failure to report change of address was reported at 11:17 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department reports no incidents for Monday.
LAMPASAS
A structure fire was reported at 4:41 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Avenue E.
An assault was reported at 10:54 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
An accident was reported at 3:29 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:02 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
