Impact fees back on Killeen council agenda

Two issues related to impact fees, a long running issue for the Killeen City Council, are set to be discussed at the council’s Tuesday workshop.
The council will hear a presentation on land use assumptions for such fees, as well as how they relate to the Capital Improvement Plan. A public hearing on these issues has tentatively been set for March 9.
Charged to developers and builders, impact fees help municipalities recoup costs of building roads and infrastructure up to new developments and structures.
In the most recent action on the matter, on Dec. 17, 2019, the council voted 4-3 against implementing impact fees. The issue has seen more recent, renewed attention.
Also set to be discussed at the workshop are is the formation of an Ethics and Oversight Board, a resolution to hold a joint general election with the Killeen Independent School District and Central Texas College, an ordinance amending Chapter 31 of the City of Killeen Code of Ordinances to allow signage at polling places during voting periods, and other items.
The workshop will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St., and can also be viewed online at killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
