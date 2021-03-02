Impact fees issue lining up for renewal

After years of discussion — and rejection — of developer impact fees, the Killeen City Council is set to renew that discussion.
At its Tuesday workshop, the council heard two presentations — one in public hearing and the other in the discussion items section — from City Public Works Director Danielle Singh. Both presentations dealt with impact fees, about which the city is hosting a public hearing next Tuesday, March 9.
Charged to developers and builders, water and wastewater impact fees help municipalities recoup costs of building roads and infrastructure up to new developments and structures.
Singh again touched on how the Capital Improvement Plan and Land Use Assumption factor into impact fees. Related to this, Singh presented a formula by which such fees are calculated, whereby overall recoverable Capital Improvement Costs are divided by the number of new service units.
From this equation, the maximum impact fee per service unit is determined. The council has the option to accept either this rate or a reduced one.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown asked about exemptions to such fees. In reply, Singh said that the only such exemptions would be provided for affordable housing projects and for school districts, which can opt not to pay them.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson touched on whether businesses would be exempt from impact fees based on how much economic return they give to the community.
“Somehow, that fee has to be paid,” City Manager Kent Cagle said in response to this.
New Councilman Terry Clark, who was sworn in to the District 3 seat earlier in the evening, indicated his support for the kind of development to which impact fees would apply.
“These impact fees aren’t going to chase anybody away,” Clark said.
Singh also discussed how the size of individual water meters factors into determining fees, as well as the fact that the fees, if not spent within 10 years, must be returned to the customer.
She also said that once the scheduled dates for adoption of the fees are set, they cannot be adjusted. A final vote is expected April 13.
In other action, the council also discussed an item, requested by Councilman Steve Harris on Feb. 3, regarding the mayor “usurping authorities based on personal feeling and violating protocol.”
“The Mayor consistently interrupts and interjects during council discussions when council members are speaking, only to try to end the council member’s time to speak,” the request said, as listed on the city’s website. “Members have to notify the Mayor that they are still speaking in order to continue speaking … if he allows it.”
Harris touched on these points again at Tuesday’s workshop.
“We still need to make sure we have a high level of respect for each other,” Harris said in asking the Mayor Jose Segarra to be mindful of this.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson suggested adoption of parliamentary-type rules would help in this area, and Councilwoman Mellisa Brown suggested a five-minute recess may help in keeping emotions in check, from time to time, during meetings.
“I’ll take all your remarks and continue to try and improve,” Segarra said.
In a special meeting prior to the workshop, the council unanimously voted to appoint Clark to the vacant District 3 seat.
Clark, who has previously served on the council, was sworn in by Municipal Court Judge Mark Kimball.
The District 3 seat has been vacant since Councilman Jim Kilpatrick died in January of COVID-19.
The council approved Clark’s nomination to the seat last week.
In addition to other items the council also discussed:
A resolution to create and appoint members to the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee
Confirming the annual evaluation and pay increase for the Presiding Municipal Court Judge
Creating the Committee for Crime Solutions and appointing initial members
