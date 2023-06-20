Impeached Texas attorney general partnered with troubled businessman to push opioid program

Kenny Hansmire, right, stands alongside Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and State Sen. Donna Campbell at a news conference in Austin last October to announce a pilot program to dispose of opioid medications. 

 Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune

A year after persuading Texas lawmakers to buy millions of child identification kits that had no proven record of success, a businessman with a troubled history found an in with the state's attorney general.

Last fall, Kenny Hansmire was tapped by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton to be part of a coalition to combat opioid abuse that Paxton declared would “be the largest drug prevention, education, abatement and disposal campaign in U.S. history.”

