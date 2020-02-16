Bell County’s southern village known for attracting tourists is still on the rebound after an extensive Interstate 35 widening project, but the future looks bright, said Salado City Manager Don Ferguson.
Downtown Salado businesses took a hit during years of interstate construction that made for white-knuckle driving through the village. That construction, which widened the busy I-35 from four to six lanes, ended in Salado in late 2016.
Officials previously said 82 of the Salado’s 127 businesses shut down during the four years that it took to improve I-35, according to FME News Service reports.
Ferguson called the I-35 construction a “gut check.”
But “our businesses have survived,” Ferguson said. “We’re seeing an increase of visitors.”
Village officials hope to build on that increase with a $5.2 million Main Street improvement project, which began last year. It includes new and better sidewalks, pavement upgrades, street lights, parking and benches.
“When all is said and done, we’re going to have a walkable, enjoyable downtown,” said Ferguson, adding construction should be complete by early summer. The Main Street bridge was closed for a portion of that project, but it was reopened last week.
For Salado’s 2,400 residents, a long-awaited $8.2 million wastewater project is up and running as of last year, and Ferguson said officials have seen a steady increase in residential construction.
Salado Independent School District Superintendent Michael Novotny said the school system has also seen a steady rise.
“Our district’s enrollment this year is 2,074 students. This compares to 1,348 from seven years ago. This is a 54% increase over the last seven years, which is the highest percentage increase of all 76 school districts in the Region 12 (Waco) area,” he said in an email.
After a $49.4 million Salado ISD bond was passed in 2018, the district completed improvements to the elementary school and football stadium last August. A new baseball and softball stadium will be completed this month, and a new middle school will be completed in August.
“We are also building new tennis courts, which will be completed in February,” Novotny said.
