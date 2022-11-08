Nearly six weeks after discussions began on whether to name an airport concourse for the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker, Killeen City Council members, in a 5-2 decision on Tuesday, defeated that initiative.
“I move to disapprove and to develop a system of evaluation going forward for naming city property,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said.
Councilman Jose Segarra agreed.
“I just want to restate my last comments that I believe we need to have a policy first before we take action on this,” he said.
On Sept. 27, Councilman Michael Boyd requested the council consider placing the item on an agenda. That effort was successful, but his bid to name the north concourse at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for Shoemaker was later joined by another effort from Councilwoman Nina Cobb, who has insisted that the south concourse be named after former Killeen Mayor Timothy L. Hancock.
“I would like to go on record that we should move forward,” she said Tuesday. “In the beginning of the new year ... we can start anew by having new regulations. I’ve given you information where you can go and look for yourself. I believe that we should move on. We know the record, and I believe that it should start tonight.”
Cobb offered an amended motion that failed, 5-2.
“I would like to add, on all previous buildings that have been named after a previous person, be rescinded,” she said. “If this is the path that we’re taking, then I think that it’s an unfair path.
“I understand there needs to be some city of Killeen guidelines for the naming of buildings. The guidelines you put in place (this year) need to be fit on everyone whose name is on a building.”
Cobb and Boyd voted in favor of the amendment. Wilkerson, Ramon Alvarez, Segarra, Jessica Gonzalez and Riakos Adams voted against it.
“This will likely be the last statement I make on this discussion,” Boyd said. “The original idea was to honor specific individuals of the community ... directly involved in expanding the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. I believe this was reasonable and appropriate.”
Wilkerson repeated his motion to “disapprove” the naming of the concourses so the City Council can “institute some kind of criteria and policy going forward.”
Segarra, Gonzalez, Wilkerson, Adams and Alvarez voted for the motion. Boyd and Cobb voted against it.
Meanwhile, a survey posted on the city’s website on Halloween to gauge residents’ interest in naming one of the concourses for Shoemaker or another candidate remained online on Tuesday. During the regular meeting, city spokeswoman Janell Ford said that of 175 survey submissions, 81 are for Shoemaker.
The survey was posted after City Council members approved Gonzalez’s motion of direction on Oct. 18 to conduct the survey “with the information that council member Boyd presented.”
