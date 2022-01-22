COPPERAS COVE — A few runners of the 5K Race to the Polar Bear Plunge took an icy dip on a chilly 32-degree Saturday morning at the Copperas Cove City Park pool.
While most runners decided to opt out of the annual Polar Bear Plunge, the ones who did jump into the frigid water of the outdoor swimming pool said they were glad they did.
In the beginning, lifeguards had the do a belly flop competition and a treading water competition.
One runner, Jose Villasenor, said that while the water was near freezing, it actually helps him with his chronic pain.
“I suffer from a lot of chronic pain, so for me to kind of take that away, I have to run further; cycle farther; and swim farther just to get my heart rate up,” he said.
Tim Burson and his son, Devon Burson, did the treading-water competition.
“Bro, the water is cold!” Devon said as he was shivering and trying to quickly dry off.
Logan, 15, and Jennah, 12, hopped in as well and were the only young kids to do so.
“It was chilly,” Jennah said, but Logan said the water was terrible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.