HARKER HEIGHTS — Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is sponsoring “Play in the Dirt” programs this month for youth ages 8-12 to get to know gardening at Carl Levin Park in the Community Garden.
A dozen or more young people got their hands dirty on Monday as they fertilized and watered plants started during the first session of “Plan and Plant” June 5. Newcomers were welcomed as Master Gardener Chuck Lauer and others from the Bell County Master Gardeners helped encourage the kids to understand why plants need nutrients and care.
“This is the most fun,” said 5-year-old Nathaniel Hawkins, who enjoyed his turn at the hose.
The Yanez siblings seemed to work together to care for the plants which were started in a raised bed inside the Community Garden.
Additional classes are scheduled for June 20, for “Wiggler Fun,” and June 26 for “Butterfly Habitat.”
Several Master Gardeners were on hand to help, as were representatives from Texas A&M Agrilife Extension under the grant “Better Life for Texans.”
For additional information about these and other programs from Parks and Recreation, contact Kailie Gomez at 254-953-5465.
