Right at Home’s established in-home care franchise expanded its services to the Killeen-Fort Hood area to help local seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to continue living independently. By offering impactful care services, the business aims to provide peace of mind to families in the area needing care and support.
Right at Home was originally founded in 1995. While the franchise’s global office is based in Omaha, Neb., the business has more than 600 locations within the U.S. and seven other countries.
“As the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years, we’re seeing an increased demand for quality in-home health care services across the country, and Killeen is no exception,” said Right at Home CEO and President Brian Petranick in a press release.
The Killeen location is run by the business partners Spencer Robinson and Trung Giang, who met during business school in 2016 and initially worked together at a Right at Home facility in Waco. The coronavirus crisis also caused an increased need for care services visible in nearly every part of the country.
When the COVID-19 crisis struck in 2020, Right at Home was quickly deemed an essential business, making the brand one of the few businesses to maintain its existing customer base and take on new clients throughout the pandemic.
“When I first started, it was about being a place of refuge for the climate of 2020,” Robinson said. “People were scared during the COVID-19 pandemic and unsure about what to do with their loved ones. Having that ability for Right at Home to turn such a terrible situation into calmness and act as a support system for these individuals really drew me in.”
Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum to bring its in-home health care services to families in Killeen. Right at Home employs professionally trained caregivers to provide care and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to remain in the comfort and safety of their own Home or current living arrangement.
“Right at Home supports patients from all walks of life, whether that is having someone there for companionship or prepare meals, or someone completely bed-bound that requires a bed-bath twice a day in the Home,” said Robinson.
The franchise assists patients with everyday activities like bathing, dressing, ambulation and other household tasks.
“Right at Home has trained, qualified and vetted caregivers that are passionate about caring for others, and each caregiver brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to each of our patients,” he said.
Patients and their families can expect not only top-notch services and peace of mind but also a friendly atmosphere with staff that cares.
“We want our clients to be treated like family,” Robinson said. “Our goal and promise is to never forget that this is a hard time for many families, and our caregivers are trained and encouraged to treat everyone like how they would want their family treated.”
Due to his personal experience, Robinson knew how hard the search for caring and professional caregiving staff could be since two of his family members needed caregivers in the last few years.
“It took six caregivers to finally find someone that was a good fit,” he said.
Once that happened, it changed his family’s life.
According to Robinson, each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, bonded or insured before entering a client’s home. More information about the franchise and its services can be found at www.rightathomefranchise.com.
“The best way to immediately get in contact with someone is to call our direct line at 254-326-4461,” Robinson said.
