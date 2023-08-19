Cove event

The annual Negrete Firefighter Foundation fundraiser Saturday featured a dunk booth. For a donation, community members could try to dunk a firefighter. Money raised at the fundraiser goes to hopeful firefighters wanting to go through the Killeen Firefighter Academy.

COPPERAS COVE — For the third straight year, a local firefighter foundation raised money Saturday to send firefighter hopefuls to the Killeen Firefighter Academy.

Named in honor of a fallen Copperas Cove firefighter, the Negrete Firefighter Foundation has made it its mission to help those who want to serve the community.

