Election 2022 Marijuana

FILE - A demonstrator waves a flag with marijuana leaves depicted on it during a protest calling for the legalization of marijuana, outside of the White House on April 2, 2016, in Washington. Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana. The proposals going before voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country.

 Jose Luis Magana - freelancer, FR159526 AP

In early voting, 68% of the ballots cast (10,917) are in favor of Proposition A — the initiative to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana in Killeen. Almost 32% of the ballots cast (5,096), oppose the proposition.

In Bell County, 228,113 people are registered to vote, according to the Bell County Elections Administration. During early voting, 57,498 ballots were cast — a 25% turnout

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.