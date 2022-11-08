In early voting, 68% of the ballots cast (10,917) are in favor of Proposition A — the initiative to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana in Killeen. Almost 32% of the ballots cast (5,096), oppose the proposition.
In Bell County, 228,113 people are registered to vote, according to the Bell County Elections Administration. During early voting, 57,498 ballots were cast — a 25% turnout
