COPPERAS COVE — The parents of the late D’Kari Hardy, Sheniqua Hardy, left, his brother D’Kai Hardy, and father Damany Hardy, right, look at a football that was signed by S.C. Lee Junior High School and Copperas Cover Junior High school football players during a pre-game ceremony, Monday.
A ceremony for D’Kari, an S.C. Lee Junior High School student, was held at Bulldawg Stadium on Monday during a football game against Copperas Cove Junior High.
S.C. Lee head coach Denver Price presented Hardy’s parents with the signed football along with a jersey with Hardy’s name on it.
“I can’t honestly put into words how I feel,” said Sheniqua. “What I am feeling right now is indescribable, I am just so proud to be his mother. The immense support, the outpouring love that we are receiving from the Cove community and S.E. Lee Junior High school ... it is heartfelt and it goes a long way.”
