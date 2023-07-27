EDUCATION Graphic

In an unusual split vote this week, the Killeen school board approved a new employee health care provider for next year.

After the 5-2 vote Tuesday, the action will change Killeen ISD’s current health plan beginning Jan. 1 from United Health Care to the Texas Retirement System (TRS) plan for the next five years, pending approval from TRS.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

Killeen patriot

This is a great move for employees. United health is horrible. This summer they changed Baylor Scott and White to a tier 2 provider without informing anyone. This raised the co-pay to see my doctor from $35 to $55. So I’m grateful for the change

scout#1

The school board is gonna be in trouble when Ms. Purser and Mr. Rainwater leave. Their experience and expertise is so valuable to the district and they have common sense. Every time the district changes healthcare choices, staff has to find new primary care Drs. for themselves and their children. Did anyone else on the board consider this before voting?

