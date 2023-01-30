As winter weather moves in, drivers are cautioned to prepare for hazardous driving conditions and to keep their vehicles performing well in cold temperatures.
For some, this means changing motor oil types, adding anti-freeze and ice scrapers to the list of necessities for their car. Some folks may start their car and let it idle to warm up the engine, but is that really necessary? Could it do more harm than good?
The practice of letting an engine idle to warm it up and operate under optimal conditions is somewhat of an outdated process, according to experts in the field.
In the Nov. 12, 2022, issue of Consumer Reports, a chief mechanic, John Ibbotson, said that giving the engine a chance to run for a minute before driving on a cold day is smart but that there isn’t a need to let it run longer beyond warming the cabin and defogging the windshield. And there’s a real downside: wasting fuel and generating emissions.
According to News Nation Now, the idea that you have to idle your car when it’s cold out, though, is really just a misconception.
“It wasn’t always an old wives’ tale.” As The Washington Post explains in a 2014 article, “cars used to rely on carburetors, which needed to warm up to work well. If they weren’t warm enough, they could cause your car to stall.”
Even the U.S. Department of Energy, on its website, notes that guidance from most car manufacturers says your vehicle is ready to drive after just 30 seconds of warming up.
“The engine will warm up faster being driven, which will allow the heat to turn on sooner, decrease your fuel costs, and reduce emissions,” according to the federal agency.
News outlet NEXSTAR explained it this way: In the 1980s and 1990s, car makers turned away from carburetors and began using electronic fuel injection, which depends on sensors to supply fuel to the engine. Those sensors, according to industry experts, don’t need to warm up.
In an article on “Verify It,” a website designed to address the truth or fiction of submitted questions, it included quotes from Firestone, Toyota and NAPA.
“This means that your cold-day-driving routine should look something like this: bundle up, start the car, scrape the ice off the windows and mirrors, get in the car and get going!” Firestone said.
Accelerating too fast or revving the engine too much is also not good when starting to drive in the cold.
“This can add unwanted strain to your bearings and flood the combustion chamber with gas, which, in turn, will take miles off your engine’s life,” Smart Motors Toyota said.
If your car is idling for any reason, make sure you don’ leave it unattended, according to Killeen police.
In a statement on the Killeen Police Department’s Facebook page, “with these cold temperatures we all want a warm vehicle before we head out but please do not start up your vehicle and leave it running unattended for any amount of time. It takes just a couple of seconds for someone to jump in your vehicle and drive off. Slow down, drive safely and stay warm!”
For owners of electric vehicles, which don’t have traditional engines, the above information doesn’t apply, according to a blog post on NAPA Auto Parts’ website. Instead, NAPA advises EV owners to warm up their cars before they’re unplugged because it can help preserve the battery range.
“EVs have to draw on electricity to warm the interior. If you enter a car with a cold cabin and begin driving, the vehicle will need to take from its stored electricity to bring the inside air to a pleasant temperature. This will tax the EV’s battery and leave you with less driving range,” NAPA said.
