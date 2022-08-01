Six Killeen nonprofits have been chosen to receive $10,000 apiece in American Rescue Act Plan grant funding, and Killeen City Council members are expected to discuss awarding that federal coronavirus money during a workshop on Tuesday.
The selected applicants are DaZona Life and Learning, Greater Killeen Free Clinic, Unity Visitation Center, Operation Phantom Support, Variety the Children’s Charity of Texas and The Academy of Exceptional Learners.
Fifteen applications were received between April 13 and May 12, according to city documents. To receive funding, applicants’ services must be “directed at low to moderate income residents, residents disproportionately impacted or located in a qualified census tract.”
Also, grant awards must “directly address a negative impact of the pandemic” and “be proportional to amount of impact.”
Also during the workshop, city staff will recommend submitting an application for a Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant to partially reimburse the construction cost of a backup power system for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
Following Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, cities as part of a new state requirement must contribute millions towards backup power for water sources. At the Belton Lake Water Plant, which is run by WCID-1 and provides water to Killeen and other cities, the total cost of the project is about $12 million.
The grant ranges from $50,000 to $5 million, city documents show. “WCID issued $11.3 million in debt to purchase and install the backup power system. Killeen’s portion of the debt is 43.24%, or $4,899,092. City of Killeen will receive 43.24% of any grant award with a maximum possible amount of $2,162,000.”
Other items on the workshop agenda include six public hearings and discussions about the proposed fiscal year 2023 operating and capital improvement plan budgets, a family day for city employees, the city’s bid process for vendors and the Stagecoach annexation donut hole.
The workshop will immediately follow a 5 p.m. council meeting at City Hall, 101 N. College St. The only item on that agenda is a resolution setting the proposed 2023 tax rate of $0.6326.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.