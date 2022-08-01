Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Hall

Six Killeen nonprofits have been chosen to receive $10,000 apiece in American Rescue Act Plan grant funding, and Killeen City Council members are expected to discuss awarding that federal coronavirus money during a workshop on Tuesday.

The selected applicants are DaZona Life and Learning, Greater Killeen Free Clinic, Unity Visitation Center, Operation Phantom Support, Variety the Children’s Charity of Texas and The Academy of Exceptional Learners.

