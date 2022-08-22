Repeated inappropriate touching in 2017 of a teenage girl led to a prison sentence for a Killeen man this week.
Desrick Lloyd Bell, 34, was indicted on March 25, 2020, on four counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact. On May 9, in the 264th Judicial District Court, Bell pleaded guilty to all four counts.
After a sentencing hearing on Thursday in the same court, Judge Paul LePak found Bell guilty and sentenced him to seven years in prison on the second-degree felony charge, according to Bell County court records.
Bell has been held in jail since being booked on Sept. 16, 2020, after his arrest by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
In March of that year, a girl told police that Bell touched the top of her breast under her clothing many times and that the incidents occurred for more than a year, according to the arrest affidavit.
When interviewed by a Killeen police detective, Bell admitted to touching the girl’s breast.
