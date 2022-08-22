BELL.DESRICK.L..jpg

Desrick Lloyd Bell

Repeated inappropriate touching in 2017 of a teenage girl led to a prison sentence for a Killeen man this week.

Desrick Lloyd Bell, 34, was indicted on March 25, 2020, on four counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact. On May 9, in the 264th Judicial District Court, Bell pleaded guilty to all four counts.

