NOLANVILLE — Lonestar Mopar and Descendants of the Republic RC 1836 motorcycle club hosted the first Centex Chilipalloza and Car Show benefiting local youth charities at the Pit Stop Bar in Nolanville on Saturday.
The event drew hundreds of residents and car enthusiasts and included a silent and live auction, raffle, bouncy house, trunk-or-treat, live music, chili cook-off, about 20 vendors and other activities for children and adults.
Ashley Noeis, the founder and president of Lonestar Mopar, an auto enthusiast club of Dodge Ram, Jeep and Chrysler vehicles, said, “Today we have our first annual car show, and so far, we have 35 (vehicles) in attendance. We are raising money for Garden of Hope Central Texas, which is a local foster home, so we plan on donating our funds and proceeds that we make today off the car show to them.”
Descendants of the Republic RC 1836 President Todd Hennis said the motorcycle club is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) headquartered in Killeen.
“We’re trying to get families out and do something for the kids,” Hennis said. “Since COVID happened, there really hasn’t been the festivals and other things because they have been canceled.”
Hennis said the club has supported charities throughout the year, including Families in Crisis, Angel Heart, and Ronald McDonald House in Temple.
“It’s all about supporting the community,” Hennis said.
