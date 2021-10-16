Dozens of people came together in downtown Killeen Saturday night for the inaugural Culture On The Square, organized by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.
The event was held between South Fourth Street and South Eighth Street on East Avenue D.
Culture On The Square is a community economic program that aims to revitalize to downtown Killeen through culture, entertainment and economics and bring awareness back to the downtown area, organizers said.
Ronnie Russell, president of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, said at the jamboree that a lot of businesses have left downtown over the years.
“So in order to revive an area, you have to revive it with life,” Russell said at the event.
He said seeing a business in downtown may spark an interest for a new business owner to also open in downtown.
“Because visibility is key — it’s more so visibility is important — because it’s the new money,” Russell said.
Russell said he intends to bring Culture On The Square into the downtown area once per quarter.
He explained that many people see the downtown area as old and historic with little to offer, and this has been affecting businesses located there. By holding this event, it will provide a new perspective and allow foot traffic to show what these businesses have to offer.
Local small business owner Miya Williams coordinated the event, and she explained why downtown is so important to the city of Killeen.
“To the city of Killeen, it’s a valuable stepping point,” Williams said. “It’s not historic for no reason. There’s a reason why it is still here. It’s the reason why we want the development. It’s the reason we want the revitalization. The reason why we care so much is because this is where it started.”
Williams, who owns MJW Enterprises, a business-consulting company, said the drive to revitalize downtown is a movement.
“If we can get Killeen to come with us on this journey, there is no distance we cannot reach,” she said. “If we all stand together, Killeen will be back at its glory days.”
At the jamboree, people walked around enjoying music, live entertainment and 23 vendors selling food, handmade crafts and other items.
About 150 people were there at about 6 p.m. The event lasted until 9 p.m. Saturday.
