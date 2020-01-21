The Black Owned Operated Movement, or BOOM, is hosting its inaugural Black Economic Empowerment Workshop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 in the ballroom of the Shilo Inns in Killeen.
It is the inaugural workshop and seventh overall event for BOOM.
The workshop is intended as a networking opportunity for minority-owned businesses in the Killeen area, said BOOM president Eugene Alexander.
“Although this Organization promotes Black owned and operated businesses, we support businesses owned and operated by all ethnicities,” Alexander said via email.
There are 13 vendor spots still open. Vendor spots cost $100.
The workshop is open to the public of all races and ethnicities. Ticket prices are $10 for early bird pricing which goes to the day of the event, or $15 at the door of the hotel, 3701 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
To purchase a vendor spot or tickets, go to www.supporttheboom.com.
For more information, contact Alexander at 254-307-2411 or blackownedmixer@gmail.com.
