Beginning Saturday, area residents will have an opportunity to hear from Lynda Nash, a Harker Heights councilwoman and the incoming chairman of the Bell County Democratic Party, as well as have a conversation with her.
Nash is launching a “listening tour” prior to assuming the chairman position in July, beginning at 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Kick It Food Truck park at 4301 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, according to a news release.
There are expected to be eight such events in the coming weeks, including in Harker Heights and Nolanville.
“I believe that the citizens of Bell County are ready to get more involved in advocating for what we know our families need,” Nash said in the release. “First my parents and then my experience in the Army and in office have taught me how important it is not to judge a book by it’s cover. I don’t care how young or old you are, the color of your skin, the balance of your bank account, or the political Party you most affiliate with — we have GOT to work together to address the economic, health, education, and community safety challenges before us. I want to hear from everyone.”
Nash, who is the current vice chair of the party, filed to run for the position in December and met no opposition for the position.
An Army retiree, Nash founded I Am My Grandparent’s Keeper, a nonprofit organization that advocates for veterans, the elderly and the disenfranchised. She is also on the board of directors for the Harker Heights Food Bank and is active in Divas in Dog Tags, The Women’s Army Corps and Star Group. Nash was elected to the Heights City Council in 2020, and her term expires in 2023.
