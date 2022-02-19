Lynda Nash, the incoming Bell County Democratic Party chair, held the first of eight scheduled events called her “Listening Tour,” on Saturday at a food truck park in Killeen.
Nash, an Army veteran and current Harker Heights City Council member, will be sworn in as Bell County Democratic Party Chair on July 1.
“I am using this tour to discuss issues on the minds of families across the county,” she said.
Property taxes, school violence, police activity and a petition to decriminalize marijuana were hot topics at the event as Nash took questions from the audience of about 20 people, including fellow Democrats and family.
“I feel like the problems we are discussing are universal to most of us in this area,” Nash said. “There is a lack of communication and a lot of misunderstanding about the election process. Getting people registered to vote, and then getting them out to vote, is a priority for Nash in her upcoming term. She feels the average person may have become complacent and urged each person in attendance to make it a point to do what they can to get others registered to vote.
“We as individuals need to do a better job to inform the public about peaceful solutions available, regardless of political affiliations,” Nash said.
