Cold, rainy weather rolled in Saturday, so Lynda Nash, the incoming Bell County Democratic Party Chair, rescheduled the first stop of her “listening tour.”
Nash said Saturday she is eager to meet and hear from residents about some of the challenges families face every day.
The rescheduled event will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kick It Food Truck Park at 4301 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
“Since the whole idea of a ‘listening tour’ is to talk intimately to folks with real issues, I thought the weather might make that more difficult than necessary,” Nash said. She has planned eight such events in the coming weeks, including in Harker Heights and Nolanville.
Nash said she is passionate about the responsibility “we the people” have in meeting the challenges facing Bell County citizens in the future.
She encouraged people of all ages and backgrounds, regardless of political affiliation, to join the discussion.
“We have got to work together to address the economic, health, education, and community safety issues before us,” Nash said.
She is a 20-year military veteran with adult children who have inspired her to listen and discern the values common to everyone, she said.
“Education and communication are two keys for success in achieving change,” Nash said. “These meet-and-greet events are designed to identify problems and help to reduce devisivness within all groups of people. We all have a common goal, to be able to care for our families and live and work in a safe and propsperous community.”
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.