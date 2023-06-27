Killeen Police Department officers will increase traffic patrols through July 9 to stop drivers who may be impaired.
According to a news release from the city, KPD will participate in the annual Selective Traffic Enforcement Program over the Independence Day holiday.
The police department participates in the program by means of a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.
“The Killeen Police Department will have additional patrol officers whose primary focus will be to locate and arrest impaired drivers,” the release said. “During this time, there is a higher likelihood of impaired drivers on the roadways, causing an increased potential for alcohol-related crashes involving injuries or deaths,”
According to the statement the enforcement period began Friday and will continue through July 9.
Participating officers will concentrate their efforts on driving while intoxicated enforcement at times when impaired driving is most likely to occur.
Law enforcement considers any person with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher to be inpaired.
In 2021, 538 people died in motor vehicle crashes over the Fourth of July holiday period from 6 p.m. July 2 to 5:59 a.m. July 6, 2021. Thirty-nine percent or 212 of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired driving crashes.
From 2017 to 2021, there were 1,460 drivers killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the Independence Day holiday period. Thirty-eight percent (552) of the drivers killed during those years were alcohol-impaired and nearly half or 44% of the drivers killed aged 21-34 were drunk.
The Killeen police and TxDOT encourage people to ‘Plan While You Can’ to avoid the consequences of impaired driving, the release said. A person’s abilities, decision-making skills and judgment can diminish while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Consider using a taxi or car service, a designated driver or public transportation as an alternative to driving after drinking.
Law enforcement asks drivers or their passengers who see a suspected drunk driver to call 9-1-1, when it is safe to do so.
