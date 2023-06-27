Traffic patrol1.jpg

Laura Cranfill pays her respect to her son Tyler's grave while making her regular visit where he was buried, at the Copperas Cove Cemetery. Cranfill's son was killed by a drunk driver in July 2003.

 File photo | Herald

Killeen Police Department officers will increase traffic patrols through July 9 to stop drivers who may be impaired.

According to a news release from the city, KPD will participate in the annual Selective Traffic Enforcement Program over the Independence Day holiday.

