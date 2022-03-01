Unofficial results for the March 1 primary are in, and it appears that incumbent County Judge Roger Miller has prevailed and won outright against three Republican challengers.
Miller brought in a total of 2,843 votes, which equates to 55.6%. Votes will be canvassed at a later date to certify the results, but it appears Miller has won his reelection bid outright. Miller faces no Democratic challengers in the November general election.
Jack Barcroft, the former Coryell County Republican Party chairman, finished second in voting with 1,152 votes, good for 22.5%. Former corrections officer Celia Sellers received 736 votes, or 14.4%, in a third-place finish. Joey Acfalle, a Copperas Cove resident and the co-chair of the board of the city’s Economic Development Corporation, finished in fourth place with a total of 382 votes, or 7.5%.
Voters in Coryell County effectively decided another race, given there are no Democratic challengers in November.
In a race for Coryell County Commissioner seat in Precinct 2, Scott Weddle appeared to have prevailed. According to the final, unofficial results from the county, Weddle, a branch manager for an electric supply company, pulled in 633 votes, good for 61.7% of the votes, while Gatesville Fire Chief Billy Vaden received 393 votes, or 38.3%.
Vaden and Weddle were vying for the seat that is currently held by Daren Moore, who was not seeking reelection.
Precinct 2 in Coryell County mainly covers the eastern part of Copperas Cove and north to cover portions of Fort Hood all the way up to portions of Gatesville.
The other race for Commissioner Precinct 4 appears to be headed for a runoff since neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote.
In the race for County Commissioner Precinct 4, incumbent Ray Ashby Jr. and Jonesboro ISD board president Keith Taylor are expected to square off against each other in the runoff on May 24. Taylor is also a member of the Jonesboro Volunteer Fire Department.
According to unofficial results, Ashby received a total of 546 votes, good for 40.6% and Taylor received 446 votes, or 33.2%.
Former Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz finished third in voting with 352 votes, which equates to 26.2%.
Precinct 4 goes through most of the middle of Copperas Cove, running north and covering most of the western and northern parts of Gatesville and covering the northern part of the county.
Other candidates expected to win the race for their seats by virtue of facing no primary or general election opponents are:
- John Lee — County Court at Law
- Becky Moore — District Clerk
- Jennifer Newton — County Clerk
- Randi McFarlin — County Treasurer
- John Guinn — Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
- F.W. “Bill” Price — Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
- Jim Caldwell — Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
- Coy Latham — Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
All candidates in the county are Republicans. No Democrats filed to run for any of the available seats.
